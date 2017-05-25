Enrique Arochi gets district judge removed as he appeals Christina Morris kidnapping conviction
Arochi, who is appealing his conviction, filed a motion through his attorney to have District Judge Mark Rusch taken off his case. Attorney Steve Miears stated that the judge violated Arochi's due process rights by unlawfully interfering with the attorney-client relationship.
