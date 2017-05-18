Elegant Art Show by award-winning art...

Elegant Art Show by award-winning artist, Denise Lion

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: BroadcastNewsroom

The art show has become a center of attraction for art students, art teachers and art enthusiasts. This is because Denise is a self-taught artist but her art competes well with those of trained artists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08) 32 min ThomasA 138
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 2 hr Princess Hey 401
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 2 hr guest 1,628
News Pentagon Official Backs Push to Hire Veterans i... 8 hr Big Duke 6 1
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 20 hr Fart feet 9
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Fri WarForOil 9,784
What is your child doing this summer? Fri ReachAcademy 1
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,621 • Total comments across all topics: 281,153,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC