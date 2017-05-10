Defeat of private toll road bill affi...

Defeat of private toll road bill affirms Abbott's pledge to voters

Promise to fix roads without new tolls or debt gets bipartisan support Texas taxpayers can breathe a sigh of relief tonight as a bipartisan effort to defeat expansion of private toll roads in Texas went down in flames by a vote of 79-51 in the Texas House. Taxpayer champions Rep. Jeff Leach , Rep. Jonathan Stickland , and Rep. Joe Pickett led the floor fight, noting 90% of Democrats and 95% of Republicans oppose new toll roads in Texas, and both party platforms oppose privatized toll roads in particular.

