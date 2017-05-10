Defeat of private toll road bill affirms Abbott's pledge to voters
Promise to fix roads without new tolls or debt gets bipartisan support Texas taxpayers can breathe a sigh of relief tonight as a bipartisan effort to defeat expansion of private toll roads in Texas went down in flames by a vote of 79-51 in the Texas House. Taxpayer champions Rep. Jeff Leach , Rep. Jonathan Stickland , and Rep. Joe Pickett led the floor fight, noting 90% of Democrats and 95% of Republicans oppose new toll roads in Texas, and both party platforms oppose privatized toll roads in particular.
