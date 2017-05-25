Creekwalk Village shopping center in Plano sold and other top real estate transactions
Creekwalk Village, a 174,484-square-foot shopping center in Plano, has been purchased by an East Coast Investor for $24.5 million. The retail center on 15th Street near U.S. Highway 75 is anchored by Bed Bath & Beyond, Old Navy and Barnes & Noble.
