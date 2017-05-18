Crayola Experience boosts Texas cente...

Crayola Experience boosts Texas center conversion

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Chain Store Age

Crayola Experience announced it will place its fourth U.S. location in The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, Texas, a Starwood mall that is adding a seven-story office tower, an expanded dining district, and the North Texas Performing Arts Center in a top-to-bottom transformation. Opening in spring 2018, the 60,000-sq.-ft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chain Store Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 1 hr BUILDTHATWALL 4
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 2 hr -meabadboy- 392
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 4 hr Tiresome West 29
Dumbass texan,calls itself Man Boobz 5 hr Anti-everything 1
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) 8 hr bsmathis 5
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 13 hr guest 1,625
News Jesuit Dallas condemns video of student making ... 19 hr Steve Mason at XL... 1
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Collin County was issued at May 18 at 1:55PM CDT

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,325 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC