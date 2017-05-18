Crayola Experience boosts Texas center conversion
Crayola Experience announced it will place its fourth U.S. location in The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, Texas, a Starwood mall that is adding a seven-story office tower, an expanded dining district, and the North Texas Performing Arts Center in a top-to-bottom transformation. Opening in spring 2018, the 60,000-sq.-ft.
