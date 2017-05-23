Continue reading West Plano tower lands leases that take it to almost 90 percent
A string of recent office leases has pushed occupancy to almost 90 percent in a high-profile West Plano office tower. Developer Granite Properties said it just signed several new leases at its year-old Granite Park Five tower located near the southeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 121.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|1 hr
|Farting Info
|143
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|1 hr
|Hang the SOB
|36
|Boycott WBAP 820 Advertisers (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Ragnar Danneskjold
|129
|Dallas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|Life
|3
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|guest
|1,643
|Slop em good, good God!!!
|11 hr
|doG mnaDde lyoH r...
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|22 hr
|WarForOil
|9,787
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC