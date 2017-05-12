Continue reading Plano's Willow Bend mall is getting an office building
The 16-year-old regional retail center on the Dallas North Tollway is adding a 7-story, 200,000-square-foot office building as part of a $125 million makeover. "This is a terrific addition to Willow Bend, which is the region's most exciting shopping, restaurant and family destination, and it provides Plano with premier office space," Barry Smith, general manager of The Shops at Willow Bend, said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|1,612
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|TrumpSupporter
|9,782
|Armored Taco Truck Opens Fire on Citizen Border...
|20 hr
|tesy
|2
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|22 hr
|winner
|1,504
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|22 hr
|winner
|1,121
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|22 hr
|winner
|190
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|385
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC