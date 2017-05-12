Continue reading Plano's Willow Bend mall is getting an office building

The 16-year-old regional retail center on the Dallas North Tollway is adding a 7-story, 200,000-square-foot office building as part of a $125 million makeover. "This is a terrific addition to Willow Bend, which is the region's most exciting shopping, restaurant and family destination, and it provides Plano with premier office space," Barry Smith, general manager of The Shops at Willow Bend, said in a statement.

