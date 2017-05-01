Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-use project in Allen
Houston developer Hines is close to revealing plans for a major mixed-use project on State Highway 121 in Allen. The more than 100-acre development would be on vacant land at the southeast corner of S.H. 121 and Alma Road, just south of McKinney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Frito gay lay lawyer
|1,548
|I want to move close to my work in the Frisco area
|3 hr
|David Zupi Frisc...
|2
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|5 hr
|Now_What-
|24
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|WarForOil
|9,774
|Dallas shooting raises question: Should paramed...
|22 hr
|Lmfao
|2
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|May 2
|R Smith
|2
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC