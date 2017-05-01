Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-use project in Allen

Continue reading Developer Hines plan...

Houston developer Hines is close to revealing plans for a major mixed-use project on State Highway 121 in Allen. The more than 100-acre development would be on vacant land at the southeast corner of S.H. 121 and Alma Road, just south of McKinney.

