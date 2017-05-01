Continue reading Crayola amusement center coming to Plano's Shops at Willow Bend

Continue reading Crayola amusement ce...

The Shops at Willow Bend is asking Plano's planning and zoning board tonight to approve plans to build a Crayola Experience indoor amusement center. Last month, Willow Bend said it was making space available for the Plano Children's Theater.

