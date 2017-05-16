Continue reading Collin County gets its first trauma center that can treat the most serious cases
Medical City Plano has been upgraded to a Level 1 trauma center, making it the first and only hospital in Collin County to achieve that classification, the medical center said Tuesday. Only 19 other locations in Texas have achieved the Level 1 label from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
