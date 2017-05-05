Continue reading Axes to throw? Richardson to consider cutting-edge amusement center

Parker, an Ohio-based entrepreneur, is seeking permission Monday from the city of Richardson to open an indoor amusement center with a feature not found at your average Chuck E. Cheese's: axe-throwing. For Monday's city council meeting, Parker and his Bucket List Productions company seek approval of a special permit for an amusement center at 715 N. Glenville Dr., south of E. Arapaho Road.

