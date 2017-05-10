Collin-County 36 mins ago 6:17 p.m.New Plano Toyota headquarters expected to open 1,000 jobs locally
Things are buzzing near the $3-billion Legacy West development in Plano. The 100-acre campus is home to the new state-of-the-art corporate headquarters for Toyota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|25 min
|guest
|1,581
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|54 min
|Timmee
|11
|Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|Robert Henson
|136
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|17 hr
|Quavontae
|4
|Continue reading Developer Hines plans mixed-us...
|Wed
|Buck turgidson
|1
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|May 7
|bakahle
|1
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|May 2
|R Smith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC