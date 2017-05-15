Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin had co...

Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin had comeback plans before death

The entertainer's manager, Mark Shin, told TMZ Monday that Boykin was looking to relaunch his Big Black clothing line due to popularity. According to the celebrity gossip site, the brand had stopped licensing and sales over the last year.

