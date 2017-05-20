Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor ...

Attorney General Ken Paxton's pastor sues lead witnesses in criminal case

Last week, Prestonwood Baptist Church Executive Pastor Mike Buster filed a lawsuit against Rep. Byron Cook and Florida businessman Joel Hochberg, the two men named on Paxton's fraud indictments. Paxton attends Prestonwood's main campus in Plano.

