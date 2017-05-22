Attorney for Christina Morris' kidnapper, Enrique Arochi, wants judge removed from case
The man convicted of the aggravated kidnapping of Christina Morris is trying to get the trial judge kicked off his case, which is on appeal, claiming personal bias against him and his court-appointed attorney. Enrique Arochi was convicted by a Collin County jury last fall and sentenced by District Judge Mark Rusch to life in prison.
