Aligned Opens 'Elastic' Data Center in Phoenix

Aligned Energy announced the opening of its 51-acre, 550,000-square-foot, Phoenix data center this week, the second of its kind built by the provider that lends itself to higher degree of elasticity than most colocation facilities. Designed by Aligned sister company Inertech, the data center's modular cooling system allows clients to adjust rack density on demand, according to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Data Center Knowledge.