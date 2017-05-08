'A Man of No Importance' with an important message about love and art ...
I don't usually cry on the ride home from a show, but the intimate, understated A Man of No Importance directed by Lon Barrera at the young Brick Road Theatre at Cox Playhouse in Plano got to me. The Tony Award-winning team of Terrence McNally and Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, who have a new musical, Anastasia , on Broadway, are famed for the 1998 Ragtime .
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|12 min
|-Der Fuehrer-
|327
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|1 hr
|guest
|15
|I want to move close to my work in the Frisco area
|1 hr
|Glenn
|3
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|4 hr
|Imprtnrd
|5
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|guest
|1,568
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|Sun
|bakahle
|1
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|May 2
|R Smith
|2
