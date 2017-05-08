'A Man of No Importance' with an impo...

'A Man of No Importance' with an important message about love and art ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

I don't usually cry on the ride home from a show, but the intimate, understated A Man of No Importance directed by Lon Barrera at the young Brick Road Theatre at Cox Playhouse in Plano got to me. The Tony Award-winning team of Terrence McNally and Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, who have a new musical, Anastasia , on Broadway, are famed for the 1998 Ragtime .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 12 min -Der Fuehrer- 327
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 1 hr guest 15
I want to move close to my work in the Frisco area 1 hr Glenn 3
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 4 hr Imprtnrd 5
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 8 hr guest 1,568
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor Sun bakahle 1
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... May 2 R Smith 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC