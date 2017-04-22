Top Five Data Center Stories: Week of April 21
Top AWS Engineer Calls Hurd's Cloud Data Center Bluff - Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd said the company doesn't have to spend as much on data centers as the top cloud giants do and still be competitive, allegedly because of superior technology. James Hamilton, one of the top minds behind Amazon Web Services data centers, begs to differ.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Data Center Knowledge.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl...
|7 hr
|Concern
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|WarForOil
|9,749
|Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl...
|14 hr
|Concern
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|guest
|1,476
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|Sat
|bromhead
|1
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|Apr 21
|Nikkimarie4u
|13
|Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt...
|Apr 21
|Art Anderson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC