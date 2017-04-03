This Passover, We Need A Little Less Freedom and A Lot More Order
Rabbi Yogi Robkin is the Director of Outreach at Data of Plano, a synagogue and center for Jewish Education in Plano, Texas. Rabbi Yogi received his rabbinic ordination from Ner Israel Rabbinical Seminary in Baltimore, Maryland and joined Data in 2006 with the goal of sharing Jewish wisdom to individuals with little to no Judaic background.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heres to us
|34 min
|Aztlan rising
|2
|Five Texas schools land in top 25 of the best 1...
|1 hr
|Aztlan rising
|9
|Hey Jerry Bitch Jones .....Romo needs to move o...
|4 hr
|Aztlan rising
|3
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|23 hr
|guest
|1,366
|Brand Awareness Focus Group
|Apr 2
|Nope
|2
|WorldVentures Featured in June 2007 Your Busine... (Jul '07)
|Mar 31
|quityourbs
|563
|looking for some truth from plano
|Mar 25
|guest
|6
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC