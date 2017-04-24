Texas man arrested after dad's body found in freezer

'It's in the freezer': Man 'who murdered his father and left a note revealing where he stashed the body' is arrested at the airport after he fled to Mexico Kenneth Alleman Midgley Jr. was taken into custody at the Dallas Forth Worth International Airport on Tuesday nearly two weeks after his sister called police The 50-year-old Kenneth Midgley Sr. was found inside the freezer after he died from blunt force trauma, police said A 28-year-old man suspected of killing his father and leaving the body in a freezer has now been arrested. Kenneth Alleman Midgley Jr. was taken into custody after he landed at the Dallas Forth Worth International Airport on Tuesday nearly two weeks after his sister called the police.

