Teiichi Sakurai's Ramen Shop Ten Is Coming to a Plano Dog Park

Friday Apr 7

The Shacks, a high-end dog park and restaurant cluster, will open at the intersection of Windhaven Parkway and Plano Parkway in Plano later this month. The eight-acre property will include six casual restaurants and an exclusive dog park.

