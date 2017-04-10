Teiichi Sakurai's Ramen Shop Ten Is Coming to a Plano Dog Park
The Shacks, a high-end dog park and restaurant cluster, will open at the intersection of Windhaven Parkway and Plano Parkway in Plano later this month. The eight-acre property will include six casual restaurants and an exclusive dog park.
