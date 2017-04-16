Son at large after police say he killed his father at Plano home
Police are looking for a 28-year-old man after they say he killed his father at his Plano home. Officers were called to the home in the 4700 block of Nocona Drive, near Ohio Drive and Hedgcoxe Road, around 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check.
