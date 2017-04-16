Son at large after police say he kill...

Son at large after police say he killed his father at Plano home

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Dallas Morning News

Police are looking for a 28-year-old man after they say he killed his father at his Plano home. Officers were called to the home in the 4700 block of Nocona Drive, near Ohio Drive and Hedgcoxe Road, around 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... 6 hr alexdeal 2
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 11 hr guest 1,429
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 18 hr WarForOil 9,743
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) Sun WarForOil 15
Ziggin and Zaggin with BOB Sun Lest 1
News Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas Apr 15 Timmee 3
Brand Awareness Focus Group Apr 2 Nope 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,783 • Total comments across all topics: 280,367,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC