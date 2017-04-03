Repairify, Inc., Parent Company of asTech , Acquires Three Mobile Diagnostic Companies
PLANO, TEXAS, USA, April 7, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Repairify, Inc., owners of the patented asTech a device, completed its acquisition of PNR Inc. doing business as TRS Theft Replacement Services, LLC, Replace My Stuff LLC, and The Airbag Guy, LLC today. These companies, which provide mobile electrical automotive diagnostic services in Texas, New Mexico, Maryland and Virginia, will continue operating under the asTecha brand.
