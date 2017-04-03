Rent rates across DFW increasing month-to-month
New apartment buildings are going up across the City of Dallas. Some tenants say they are seeing rental rates increase month to month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Jerry Bitch Jones .....Romo needs to move o...
|5 hr
|NFL
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|guest
|1,360
|Crime coming to Frisco (Sep '13)
|Sun
|xxx
|12
|Brand Awareness Focus Group
|Sun
|Nope
|2
|Grown man body slams young boy
|Apr 1
|ThomasA
|3
|Missing Irving Womana s Body Found In Trinity R... (Apr '11)
|Mar 31
|Doubter
|18
|WorldVentures Featured in June 2007 Your Busine... (Jul '07)
|Mar 31
|quityourbs
|563
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC