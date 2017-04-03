Plano Police Take Down Man Swinging S...

Plano Police Take Down Man Swinging Samurai Sword

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Police received several 911 calls about a man "dressed as a knight" and possibly wearing body armor swinging a samurai sword near the corner of Independence Parkway and Vidalia Lane just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived, they demanded the man drop the sword as they tried to keep him calm, said Plano police spokesman Officer David Tilley. Tilley said the officers on scene realized it might be a mental health issue, which is why they decided to wait for a non-lethal option to arrive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 3 hr WarForOil 9,725
Heres to us 3 hr airplane 3
News Five Texas schools land in top 25 of the best 1... 3 hr Bunchfartz 12
111 Travelocity horrid service 5 hr dont trust travel... 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 8 hr guest 1,370
looking for some truth from plano 10 hr xxx 7
Brand Awareness Focus Group Apr 2 Nope 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,293 • Total comments across all topics: 280,100,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC