Plano Police Take Down Man Swinging Samurai Sword
Police received several 911 calls about a man "dressed as a knight" and possibly wearing body armor swinging a samurai sword near the corner of Independence Parkway and Vidalia Lane just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived, they demanded the man drop the sword as they tried to keep him calm, said Plano police spokesman Officer David Tilley. Tilley said the officers on scene realized it might be a mental health issue, which is why they decided to wait for a non-lethal option to arrive.
