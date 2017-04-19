Plano police seek help in search for missing woman
Megan Leigh Getrum, 36, who lives in the 7000 block of W. Parker Road, was not heard from over the weekend, Plano police said. Police began an extensive search Tuesday and were unable to find Getrum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|39 min
|guest
|1,436
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|4 hr
|Bromhead
|1
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|15 hr
|WarForOil
|16
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|15 hr
|WarForOil
|9,744
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|Tue
|Marygarcia
|22
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
|Brand Awareness Focus Group
|Apr 2
|Nope
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC