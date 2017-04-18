Plano Mayoral Candidates Talk Development
The Collin County Business Alliance partnered with the Plano Chamber of Commerce and the Plano Rotary Club last week to host a Plano mayoral candidate forum. With a packed room at the Capital One Conference Center, Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, Lily Bao, and Bill Lisle III fielded questions from the events moderator, newsman Scott Sams of KRLD-AM.
