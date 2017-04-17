Plano day care worker seen on video s...

Plano day care worker seen on video slamming toddler facedown to get him to nap

Plano police have issued an arrest warrant for a day care worker who was seen on video throwing a toddler to the floor late last week. The child's mother saw the incident, which happened while the employee attempted to get children settled for nap time Friday, unfold while watching a live stream online from The Children's Courtyard.

