NEWS Dr Pepper Snapple opens fourth bottling plant in Mexico
A new Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. bottling plant in Mexico is making PET bottles, and will injection mold preforms in the future. President Enrique Pea Nieto officially opened a $53.2 million bottling plant, run by Dr Pepper Snapple's Grupo Peafiel, on April 10. PET preforms for the 200 million bottles a year that Peafiel plans to produce at the facility currently are shipped from a company plant in Tehuacn, Fernando Corts Gmez, a Peafiel vice president, said in an interview at the event.
