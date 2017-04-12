Nationstar Mortgage eyes move of hundreds of workers to Lewisville
Chase is moving the Lewisville operation and much of its other North Texas office facilities to a new campus under construction in the Legacy West development in West Plano. The move will leave behind empty space at Lake Vista, but special servicers of the debt on the buildings have been notified of the potential lease with Nationstar.
