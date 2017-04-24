McKinney welcomes pet-friendly patios
In North Texas, people love their patios, it's no surprise. On a nice afternoon or evening, you can find the outdoor spaces packed with diners who are often joined by their dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|6 hr
|texas pete
|180
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|7 hr
|texas pete
|1,108
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|WarForOil
|9,759
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|16 hr
|guest
|1,497
|Paul Ryan budget proposal threatens housing aid...
|Wed
|Justicia
|136
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|Apr 22
|bromhead
|1
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC