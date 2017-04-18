Man sentenced to 80 years in prison f...

Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for strangling co-worker

12 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Sharon Trimble and Earlene Warrell were both co-workers of Temmie Cooley - Trimble at a Dallas hospital and Warrell, at a suburban Dallas diner. Detectives say Trimble and Warrell both decided to become romantically involved with Cooley and both were strangled to death and dumped partially clothed beside a country road.

