Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for strangling co-worker
Sharon Trimble and Earlene Warrell were both co-workers of Temmie Cooley - Trimble at a Dallas hospital and Warrell, at a suburban Dallas diner. Detectives say Trimble and Warrell both decided to become romantically involved with Cooley and both were strangled to death and dumped partially clothed beside a country road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|1,477
|Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl...
|12 hr
|Concern
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|WarForOil
|9,749
|Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl...
|19 hr
|Concern
|1
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|Sat
|bromhead
|1
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|Apr 21
|Nikkimarie4u
|13
|Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt...
|Apr 21
|Art Anderson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC