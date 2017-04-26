Man accused of slaying his father at Plano home apprehended in Mexico
A 28-year-old man who police say fled to Mexico after killing his father at their Plano home is now behind bars. Authorities have been searching for him since finding his father , 50-year-old Kenneth Alleman Midgley, dead when they responded to a welfare check about 2:30 p.m. April 15 in the 4700 block of Nocona Drive, near Ohio Drive and Hedgcoxe Road.
