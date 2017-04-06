Liberty Mutual's new Legacy West towe...

Liberty Mutual's new Legacy West towers in Plano are topping out

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Eighteen months after the construction start, work crews next well will top out construction on Liberty Mutual Insurance's twin-tower office complex in Plano. The $325 million, 900,000-square-foot high-rise project is being built on the west side of the Dallas North Tollway in Legacy West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 13 min WarForOil 9,725
Heres to us 44 min airplane 3
News Five Texas schools land in top 25 of the best 1... 50 min Bunchfartz 12
111 Travelocity horrid service 2 hr dont trust travel... 1
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 5 hr guest 1,370
looking for some truth from plano 7 hr xxx 7
Brand Awareness Focus Group Apr 2 Nope 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,250 • Total comments across all topics: 280,097,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC