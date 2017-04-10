Liberty Mutual's Legacy West Campus H...

Liberty Mutual's Legacy West Campus Hosts Topping-Out Celebration

On Tuesday, the topping-out party was held for Liberty Mutual's 19-story, 1.1 million-square-foot campus in Legacy West, with close to 750 people in attendance to enjoy the views from the 8th floor and add their name to beams that will be placed on the building's top floor. Employees with Balfour Beatty Construction worked to have the open-roof area ready to host the event after being hit with heavy rain the night before.

