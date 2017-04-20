Legacy West's tallest tower starts co...

Legacy West's tallest tower starts construction next week

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

NE Development plans to break ground next week on the tallest building in Plano's $3 billion Legacy West project. Called LVL 29, the 29-story apartment tower will be built next door to Liberty Mutual Insurance's new office campus just south of State Highway 121.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 37 min guest 1,449
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 2 hr WarForOil 9,747
for pain meds (Sep '11) 3 hr Nikkimarie4u 13
News Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt... 11 hr Art Anderson 1
pain management doctor in dallas 22 hr Wendolyn252 1
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Thu Chuck Schumer 12
News New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi... Wed Bromhead 1
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Collin County was issued at April 21 at 4:40PM CDT

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 280,461,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC