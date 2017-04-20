Legacy West's tallest tower starts construction next week
NE Development plans to break ground next week on the tallest building in Plano's $3 billion Legacy West project. Called LVL 29, the 29-story apartment tower will be built next door to Liberty Mutual Insurance's new office campus just south of State Highway 121.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|37 min
|guest
|1,449
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|WarForOil
|9,747
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|3 hr
|Nikkimarie4u
|13
|Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt...
|11 hr
|Art Anderson
|1
|pain management doctor in dallas
|22 hr
|Wendolyn252
|1
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Thu
|Chuck Schumer
|12
|New Allen mixed-use project will include shoppi...
|Wed
|Bromhead
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC