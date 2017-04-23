Large hail damages Texas homes and businesses
Dealerships across Plano,TX looked like graveyards for cars the day after hail came crashing down shattering glass and leaving pockmarks everywhere. James Havens/ Roof Damaged By Hail It was like baseballs falling out of the sky just slamming against the house and the concrete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Humpty Dumpty Day School Day care center in Arl...
|2 hr
|Concern
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|guest
|1,476
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|Sat
|bromhead
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Apr 21
|WarForOil
|9,747
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|Apr 21
|Nikkimarie4u
|13
|Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt...
|Apr 21
|Art Anderson
|1
|pain management doctor in dallas
|Apr 20
|Wendolyn252
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC