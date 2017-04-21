Is it possible to have too much savings?

Is it possible to have too much savings?

That's what one 25-year-old Reddit user with $50,000 in savings asked. Here's the situation: The writer makes $80,000 and has a fiancA©e who makes $110,000 a year; invests $10,000 to $15,000 in various stocks that make enough returns to pay for vacations; has an almost brand new car and - after 401 contributions, utilities, rent and other expenses - saves $1,500 to $2,000 a month.

