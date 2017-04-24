How can there be a shortage of constr...

How can there be a shortage of construction workers?, by Scott Sumner

The title of this post is actually two questions in one. One issue is technical, why don't wages rise to restore equilibrium? And the second is sociological, haven't we all been reading that there are no longer jobs available for non-college men? And yet, there really does seem to be a shortage of construction workers.

