How can there be a shortage of construction workers?, by Scott Sumner
The title of this post is actually two questions in one. One issue is technical, why don't wages rise to restore equilibrium? And the second is sociological, haven't we all been reading that there are no longer jobs available for non-college men? And yet, there really does seem to be a shortage of construction workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Library of Economics and Liberty.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Alden Short Inc (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|BUSDRV1
|76
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|1,502
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|14 hr
|texas pete
|180
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|15 hr
|texas pete
|1,108
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|18 hr
|WarForOil
|9,759
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|Apr 22
|bromhead
|1
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC