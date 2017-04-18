Hot Joy Pop-Up to Open in Uptown
"You have to experience it firsthand to get it, and Uptown diners and late-night revelers will get their chance this summer - hopefully by mid-July - when Hot Joy opens a pop-up restaurant at 3130 Lemmon Ave., in the now vacant Texas Land & Cattle. The plan is to stay in the space for two years, then move to a permanent location.
