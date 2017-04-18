Horrified mother watches as daycare w...

Horrified mother watches as daycare worker slams toddler down face first

Jazmine Torres, 22, was filmed slamming the 18-month-old down on his chest to get him to go to sleep at The Children's Courtyard in Plano, Texas, on Friday. Photo / Facebook Shocking video has emerged of a daycare worker slamming an 18-month-old face down on the ground while trying to get him to go to sleep.

