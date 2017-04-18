FloppyFlex Accents Granite Boardwalk in Texas

The newest development in a recently opened, 90-acre complex in Granite Park, Plano, Texas, "The Boardwalk" features 29,000 square feet of restaurant space, patios and offices, with dramatic decorative lighting featuring nearly 1,000 feet of FloppyFlex LED neon. "FloppyFlex is a winner in our book; it's extremely bright, versatile, and reliable," says Jeff Mabray of Hossley Lighting.

