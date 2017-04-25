Find deals on furnishings, appliances and more at Plano's expanded Habitat for Humanity ReStore
At first glance, the store at the back of a strip center in Plano seems like many others that sit in similar shopping areas. A look through the broad windows reveals all manner of interesting interior decor, a boon to the city's influx of new homeowners and renters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|1 hr
|B- Moore
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|guest
|1,481
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|12 hr
|Greg Knight
|2
|Dallas Morning News Endorses Lee Kleinman, Matt...
|12 hr
|Leon Trotsky
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|18 hr
|James
|9,751
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Mon
|Rachel Maddow
|13
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|Mon
|Paul Scott
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC