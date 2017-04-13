Court rules Arochi trial attorney can...

Court rules Arochi trial attorney can stay on appeal in Christina Morris kidnapping case

Thursday Apr 13

The appeal for the man convicted last year in the aggravated kidnapping of Christina Morris is back on track after a ruling this week from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Enrique Arochi, 27, is serving a life sentence in the kidnapping of Morris.

