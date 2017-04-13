Court rules Arochi trial attorney can stay on appeal in Christina Morris kidnapping case
The appeal for the man convicted last year in the aggravated kidnapping of Christina Morris is back on track after a ruling this week from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Enrique Arochi, 27, is serving a life sentence in the kidnapping of Morris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|41 min
|WarForOil
|9,739
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|23 hr
|Maxine Waters
|10
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Sat
|Timmee
|3
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Sat
|Glad
|14
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|guest
|1,425
|Judge again finds discrimination in Texas' vote...
|Fri
|Judge phart
|1
|Brand Awareness Focus Group
|Apr 2
|Nope
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC