Continue reading Denton County Brewing Company opens Friday
Denton County Brewing Company will open its doors to the public for the first time Friday at 11 a.m. - just in time for the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival. The project, headed by co-owner Seth Morgan, has been working on the space since December 2015, and the business plan for even longer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|8 min
|guest
|1,538
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|WarForOil
|9,774
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|10 hr
|Ashley Judd
|23
|Dallas shooting raises question: Should paramed...
|16 hr
|Lmfao
|2
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|16 hr
|GreatWhiteProphet
|3
|After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ...
|May 2
|R Smith
|2
|Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas
|Apr 15
|Timmee
|3
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC