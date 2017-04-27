Continue reading Denton County Brewin...

Continue reading Denton County Brewing Company opens Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton County Brewing Company will open its doors to the public for the first time Friday at 11 a.m. - just in time for the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival. The project, headed by co-owner Seth Morgan, has been working on the space since December 2015, and the business plan for even longer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 8 min guest 1,538
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 8 hr WarForOil 9,774
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 10 hr Ashley Judd 23
News Dallas shooting raises question: Should paramed... 16 hr Lmfao 2
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 16 hr GreatWhiteProphet 3
News After Plano and Frisco, Allen gets to show off ... May 2 R Smith 2
News Intelligent Design Education Day - Dallas Apr 15 Timmee 3
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,962 • Total comments across all topics: 280,784,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC