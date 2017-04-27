Continue reading $100 million Legacy West apartment tower starts construction

Continue reading $100 million Legacy ...

Thursday Apr 27

The first groundbreaking at Plano's $3 billion Legacy West project was back in 2014 when the 250-acre project kicked off. The $100 million, 29-story LVL29 apartment high-rise is being built next door to Liberty Mutual Insurance's high-rise campus in Legacy West.

