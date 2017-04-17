Collin County Judge Keith Self opts o...

Collin County Judge Keith Self opts out of race to replace Sam Johnson

Monday

The 64-year-old Republican said Monday that being in Congress would not be the best fit for him, since it would take years to build the seniority needed to be a major player. "I didn't think it was a good fit," Self told The Dallas Morning News.

