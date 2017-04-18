Collin County Business Alliance hosts...

Collin County Business Alliance hosts Plano Candidate Forum

In partnership with the Plano Chamber of Commerce and the Plano Rotary Club, the CCBA Plano Candidate Forum included 300+ residents and business executives of Plano that came out to meet the candidates and hear about their vision for the future. The city council candidates were shown via video and the mayoral candidates, Lily Bao, Harry LaRosiliere and Bill Reeves participated in a live Q&A on hot topics.

