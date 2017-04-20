Bomb squad investigates incident at P...

Bomb squad investigates incident at Prosper High School overnight

12 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Few details are currently available, but there was initially police activity at the campus in the 300 block of Eagle Drive, near South Preston Road and Frontier Parkway, about 12:45 a.m. Thursday. The Collin County Sheriff's Office set up a road block at the front entrance to the school, which the Plano bomb squad truck rolled through about 2 a.m. By about 2:45 a.m., the sheriff's office had opened the road again and several vehicles had left, including the bomb squad truck.

