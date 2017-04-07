Boeing selects Plano, Texas, site for...

Boeing selects Plano, Texas, site for Global Services HQ

Boeing has selected a site in Plano, Texas, for the headquarters of its new Global Services business unit, which will be operational in July. Boeing Global Services headquarters will be located in the Legacy West mixed- use development in West Plano.

